Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona teens sentenced for attempting to smuggle AK-47-style rifles across border

Aug 8, 2023, 10:17 AM | Updated: 10:18 am

Photo of gavel....

Gavel (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two Arizona teens are going to federal prison for attempting to smuggle AK-47-style rifles from the United States to Mexico, authorities announced Monday.

A U.S. District Court judge in Tucson sentenced Michael De Jesus Guzman of Rio Rico to 18 months, and Joshua Francisco Mendes of Tucson to 12 months and one day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

The men, both 19 years old, will each have three years of supervised release after serving their time behind bars.

Guzman was sentenced June 21 and Mendez was sentenced July 26. The teens previously pleaded guilty to smuggling goods from the United States.

RELATED STORIES

In June of 2022, Guzman and Mendez tried to leave the United States and enter Mexico through the pedestrian gate at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, according to prosecutors.

Customs and Border Protection officers found four AK-47-style rifles taped to their bodies in a search at a secondary inspection. Two Romarms WASR-10 rifles, one Century Arms VSKA rifle and a Century Arms BFT rifle were in their possession.

Exporting these particular rifles requires a valid license.

Neither teen had the credentials or any lawful authority to export the firearms into Mexico, prosecutors said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Children’s contract with Aetna expires, leaving policyholders with higher costs

Phoenix Children's contract with insurer Aetna expired Monday and Valley policyholders could deal with higher costs as a result.

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden deliver remarks in northern Arizona about creating a national monument on land ...

KTAR.com

Watch: Joe Biden speaks about creating Grand Canyon monument

President Joe Biden delivered remarks in northern Arizona about creating a national monument on land surrounding the Grand Canyon.

14 hours ago

funding going to police departments to combat crimes related to the border...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Hobbs allocates $3.2M to Pinal County to combat border-related crimes

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday announced $3.2 million in funding is heading to Pinal County to combat border-related crimes. 

14 hours ago

Storm clouds can be seen as commuters drive on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe, Arizona,...

Kevin Stone

Thunderstorms hit parts of Valley, but Phoenix’s official dry spell continues

Thunderstorms hit the Valley on Tuesday morning, but Phoenix's official dry spell continued after rain bypassed most of the metro area.

14 hours ago

caution tape on street...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in crash involving 2 vehicles in Phoenix

A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle involved in a separate collision, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Supporters cheer and use cameras as President Joe Biden signs a proclamation designating the Baaj N...

Associated Press

Joe Biden designates Grand Canyon monument during Arizona appearance

Declaring it good “not only for Arizona but for the planet,” President Joe Biden signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Arizona teens sentenced for attempting to smuggle AK-47-style rifles across border