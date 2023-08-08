Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Hobbs allocates $3.2M to Pinal County to combat border-related crimes

Aug 8, 2023, 9:18 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday announced $3.2 million in funding is heading to Pinal County to combat border-related crimes.

The funding will be dispersed between the Queen Creek, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence and Coolidge police departments.

Hobbs said the funds would be used to combat human trafficking, update technology, increase personnel and purchase SUVs to facilitate easier on-the-ground travel.

The governor met with Sheriff Mark Lamb, Rep. Keith Seaman and local law enforcement police chiefs in Casa Grande to talk about the unique challenges Pinal County faces as it deals with residual effects from the border.

RELATED STORIES

“What we talked about reflects much of what I have heard around the state — that our rural communities are being strained and are frequently expected to perform tasks without being provided the necessary tools,” Hobbs said.

How do the police departments plan to use the funding?

Joining Hobbs at the event was Florence Police Chief Bruce Walls, who said that the resources provided to his town will enhance safety to the community and to officers.

“It is crucial that our first responders can communicate effectively while fighting crimes associated with our borders,” Walls said.

“Whether it’s sex trafficking, illegal drugs that are killing our kids, or people entering our state without going through the proper channels, the town of Florence will now have the ability to address those concerns without the fear of losing communications with our home base,” Walls said.

Also in attendance was Queen Creek Police Department Chief Randy Brice, whose department has been operating for 18 months. He said previous funding has already helped the department directly combat human trafficking in the town.

“In addition to the training, enforcement and enhancements, the funding will be used to purchase modern equipment, technology and provide necessary resources to allow our officers to stay safe and keep updated with each other in the field,” Brice said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "My Body My Choice" at a Women's March rally outside the Arizon...

Kevin Stone

Arizona abortion rights coalition launches campaign to amend state constitution

A coalition of Arizona groups officially launched a campaign Tuesday to ensure the right to abortions by amending the state constitution.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Children’s contract with Aetna expires, leaving policyholders with higher costs

Phoenix Children's contract with insurer Aetna expired Monday and Valley policyholders could deal with higher costs as a result.

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden deliver remarks in northern Arizona about creating a national monument on land ...

KTAR.com

Watch: Joe Biden speaks about creating Grand Canyon monument

President Joe Biden delivered remarks in northern Arizona about creating a national monument on land surrounding the Grand Canyon.

14 hours ago

Photo of gavel....

KTAR.com

Arizona teens sentenced for attempting to smuggle AK-47-style rifles across border

Two Arizona teens are going to federal prison for attempting to smuggle AK-47-style rifles from the United States to Mexico.

14 hours ago

Storm clouds can be seen as commuters drive on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe, Arizona,...

Kevin Stone

Thunderstorms hit parts of Valley, but Phoenix’s official dry spell continues

Thunderstorms hit the Valley on Tuesday morning, but Phoenix's official dry spell continued after rain bypassed most of the metro area.

14 hours ago

caution tape on street...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in crash involving 2 vehicles in Phoenix

A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle involved in a separate collision, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Arizona Gov. Hobbs allocates $3.2M to Pinal County to combat border-related crimes