ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man used social media to coordinate human smuggling operations

Apr 26, 2023, 7:19 AM

PHOENIX – An Arizona man who recently pleaded guilty on federal human smuggling charges used social media to manage operations, authorities said Tuesday.

Tyler Myers, 25, used Snapchat and Telegram to recruit drivers and coordinate the smuggling, often in real time, in the Tucson and Sierra Vista areas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

The Sierra Vista man pleaded guilty April 3 to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 12. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Myers coordinated human smuggling incidents at least 13 times between 2018 and 2022, according to the release.

At least 44 undocumented non-citizens have been arrested whose transportation was connected to Myers’ activity.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

