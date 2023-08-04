Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man caught with drugs at Arizona-Mexico border sentenced to over 3 years in prison

Aug 3, 2023, 8:00 PM

a judge gavel on the desk...

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man caught with drugs at the Arizona-Mexico border was sentenced to over three years in prison last week, authorities said.

Angel Daniel Miranda-Contreras of Nogales, Mexico, 29, pleaded guilty in April to the importation of fentanyl, heroin,  methamphetamine and cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Prosecutors said Miranda-Contreras crossed the border from Mexico and into Arizona through Nogales on Aug. 5, 2022.

Over 100 pounds of fentanyl, 11 pounds of meth, 4 pounds of cocaine and nearly 2 pounds of heroin were found hidden inside compartments within the vehicle, prosecutors said.

RELATED STORIES

Miranda-Contreras previously made claims that he wasn’t aware he was smuggling narcotics into the U.S. from Mexico, and that he only agreed to smuggling money.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kristen Kindl, Living Collections Coordinator at the Desert Botanical Garden, examines a damaged sa...

Associated Press

Saguaro cacti, fruit trees and other plants are also stressed by Phoenix’s extended extreme heat

After recording the warmest monthly average temperature for any U.S. city ever in July, Phoenix is poised to climb back up to dangerously high temperatures this week. That could mean trouble not just for people but for some plants, too.

20 hours ago

(AP Photo/Matt York)...

Associated Press

Deep-red Arizona county rejects proposal to hand-count ballots in 2024 elections

A northwestern Arizona county has rejected a proposal to hand-count ballots in the 2024 election cycle after the local elections director warned that it would cost more than $1.1 million and involve hiring hundreds of new workers.

20 hours ago

john hildago phoenix az...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for man last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert has been issued Thursday for a 67-year-old Phoenix man last seen in the area of Cave Creek and Sweetwater Avenue.

20 hours ago

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan...

Brandon Gray

Here’s the latest on the DOJ investigation into the Phoenix Police Department

After months of negotiating ways to share law enforcement information with the federal government, the city of Phoenix said they have turned over thousands of police bodycam videos and documents for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the department.

20 hours ago

FBI Phoenix Office...

Brandon Gray

Task force arrests 88, seizes over 9,000 fentanyl pills in two-week southern Arizona operation

Law enforcement arrested 88 people in a two-week operation in Southern Arizona, the FBI Phoenix office announced Monday. 

20 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Mesa Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Mesa armed robbery suspect dead after being shot by police officer

An armed robbery suspect died after being shot by a police officer in Mesa on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Man caught with drugs at Arizona-Mexico border sentenced to over 3 years in prison