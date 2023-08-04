PHOENIX — A man caught with drugs at the Arizona-Mexico border was sentenced to over three years in prison last week, authorities said.

Angel Daniel Miranda-Contreras of Nogales, Mexico, 29, pleaded guilty in April to the importation of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Prosecutors said Miranda-Contreras crossed the border from Mexico and into Arizona through Nogales on Aug. 5, 2022.

Over 100 pounds of fentanyl, 11 pounds of meth, 4 pounds of cocaine and nearly 2 pounds of heroin were found hidden inside compartments within the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Miranda-Contreras previously made claims that he wasn’t aware he was smuggling narcotics into the U.S. from Mexico, and that he only agreed to smuggling money.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.

