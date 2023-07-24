Close
Back to the norm: Phoenix ties daily heat record as temperatures return to 115 degrees

Jul 24, 2023, 4:31 PM

Chutti the rhino during the Phoenix Heat Wave...

Chutti, a greater one-horned rhinoceros, is sprayed with a shower of water to cool off as Phoenix Zoo staff take extra measures to keep animals cool during a record heat wave in Phoenix,Arizona on July 19, 2023. Millions suffered through intense heat July 19, 2023 as fires raged, health worries mounted and the world appeared headed for its hottest month of July on record. In Arizona, the mercury at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport again reached 110 Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) on July 18, 2023, breaking the previous record of 18 consecutive days at or above that temperature, set in 1974. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Phoenix tied a daily heat record on Monday as temperatures reached a familiar mark.

The temperature hit 116 degrees, equaling the record set in 2018.

115-degree days are back

After six days in a row of at least 115 degrees, Phoenix had a brief respite Sunday when the mercury hit just 114.

The streak tied a city record and the week is shaping up to have more days at that mark.

Every day through Thursday has highs forecast of at least 115 degrees.

The National Weather Service on Monday extended the excessive heat warning, which has been in effect since July 1, through Thursday night.

Phoenix has seen 25 consecutive days of at least 110 degrees, a city record.

Arizona’s capital city is also on pace to see its first month of 100-plus-degree average temperature in history.

The average temperature has been 102.7 degrees as of Sunday. The top mark is 99.1 degrees set in August 2020.

Rain, maybe

Phoenicians have been teased with increasing rain chances in the past week and that won’t go away anytime soon.

Rain chances are 20% from Wednesday through Friday, according to NWS. That increases to 30% on Friday.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, last saw measurable rain on March 22.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

