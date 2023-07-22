PHOENIX — Arizona’s capital broke a daily heat record on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures reached 118 degrees Fahrenheit at around 3:16 p.m., according to NWS weather reports. The previous daily high was 116 degrees back in 2006.

Phoenix set daily heat records this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Saturday marked the fourth daily heat record this week.

That means Saturday was the 23rd straight day of 110+ degree temperatures, according to the NWS.

Make it 23 straight days with highs reaching 110°F or above in Phoenix. Our forecasted high today calls for 115°F. If that is reached, it would be the 6th consecutive day with high temps of at least 115°F, which would tie the longest streak of such temps on record. #azwx pic.twitter.com/cMzSIIziYF — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 22, 2023

Not only that, but this is also the sixth straight day of high temperatures that have reached at least 115 degrees.

Combine the 23-day heat streak with the fact that temperatures are rising to the 115+ degree range and it’s clear that the Copper State is reaching historic heat highs.

The state broke a daily heat record — and it’s just the beginning

The fact that it’s the sixth straight day of temperatures of at least 115 degrees ties the state’s longest ever streak of such sizzling high temperatures.

According to the NWS, these high temps aren’t going away any time soon.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the NWS predicts Sunday will reach a high of 113 degrees. However, there’s a silver lining on the horizon. In fact, there’s a 30% chance of a storm on Sunday night and a 20% chance of storms on Monday night, according to a NWS forecast.

Bottom line: Prepare for more heat. The NWS extended its excessive heat warning through Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

