Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix continues record-breaking heatwave with temps above 110

Jul 23, 2023, 5:35 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea i...

A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023. In the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records have been broken or tied in the United States and more than 10,000 records set globally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Since 2000, the U.S. is setting about twice as many heat records as cold. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The record-breaking heatwave continues Sunday as Phoenix marks a 24th consecutive day of temperatures above 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temps reached 114 degrees Sunday, just shy of the 115-degree record high set in 2018.

RELATED STORIES

Last week, Phoenix saw six straight days of temperatures of a least 115 degrees which ties the state’s longest-ever streak.

Extreme heat to continue

The National Weather Service said the heatwave will persist through early this week across southcentral Arizona.

The excessive heat warning continues for southcentral Arizona until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to be 110-116, with lows between 84-94.

When is it going to rain in Phoenix?

Storm chances are increasing and there is a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across southcentral and southwestern Arizona on Sunday, according to NWS.

Showers and storms developed across higher terrain Sunday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms spreading into the Phoenix metro until 8 p.m. this evening.

The storms could include possible damaging wind gusts and blowing dust.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Sunday night is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Storm potential could continue through early this week, NWS said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 22-23

The record-breaking heatwave persists in the Valley but some saw a little relief Saturday with a few raindrops.

19 hours ago

Chino Valley earthquake map...

Brandon Gray

3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in northern Arizona

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in northern Arizona Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

19 hours ago

IYKYK Music Festival flyer...

Brandon Gray

Lil Uzi Vert headlining new hip-hop festival at Phoenix Raceway

A new music festival, IYKYK, is coming to the Valley this fall at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. 

19 hours ago

ASU arizona state Fahima Sultani...

Associated Press

ASU student among those thriving after fleeing Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover

As the Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan, university students trying to flee the country were confronted by gun-clad extremists.

19 hours ago

Rain file photo....

KTAR.com

Rain drops in parts of Phoenix Saturday, more storm activity expected Sunday

The Phoenix area has seen gusty winds the past two overnights and storm chances have increased for tonight according to forecasters.

19 hours ago

University of Arizona student sentenced to 84 months...

KTAR.com

University of Arizona student sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking, firearm crimes

A federal judge sentenced a 22-year-old University of Arizona student with seven years behind bars for various charges.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Phoenix continues record-breaking heatwave with temps above 110