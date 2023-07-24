Phoenix continues record-breaking heatwave with temps above 110

PHOENIX — The record-breaking heatwave continues Sunday as Phoenix marks a 24th consecutive day of temperatures above 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temps reached 114 degrees Sunday, just shy of the 115-degree record high set in 2018.

Last week, Phoenix saw six straight days of temperatures of a least 115 degrees which ties the state’s longest-ever streak.

The count is now 24! Sky Harbor has already exceeded 110 today. Continue to be safe out there with the heat. pic.twitter.com/UkJ2e0471F — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 23, 2023

Extreme heat to continue

The National Weather Service said the heatwave will persist through early this week across southcentral Arizona.

The excessive heat warning continues for southcentral Arizona until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to be 110-116, with lows between 84-94.

When is it going to rain in Phoenix?

Storm chances are increasing and there is a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across southcentral and southwestern Arizona on Sunday, according to NWS.

Showers and storms developed across higher terrain Sunday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms spreading into the Phoenix metro until 8 p.m. this evening.

The storms could include possible damaging wind gusts and blowing dust.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Sunday night is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Storm potential could continue through early this week, NWS said.

