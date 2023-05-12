Close
Arrest made in murder of 18-year-old Mesa high school student

May 11, 2023, 7:16 PM

(Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department made an arrest on Thursday after the murder of an 18-year-old Red Mountain High School student.

Mesa police arrested 18-year-old Peter Clabron III for his involvement in the shooting of high school classmate Jeremiah Aviles, authorities said.

Around 2 a.m. on May 7, officers responded to shots fired near University Drive and Lindsay Road.

Investigators learned that Aviles and a witness were at Clabron’s residence when Aviles was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers received information from the witness and Clabron but later learned the information was not truthful as the two tried to point blame on someone who was not at the scene, authorities said.

Eventually, the witness told authorities the truth. Clabron was booked into jail on manslaughter and two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Arrest made in murder of 18-year-old Mesa high school student