ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Title 42 end nears, an inside look at first day of clean up at the Zone

May 11, 2023, 12:09 PM

PHOENIX – Two big stories dominated the headline this week.

If what’s happening at the border or in downtown Phoenix have been tough to follow, don’t fret.

Check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup podcast for all the biggest stories in the state, on your time, from a Valley point of view.

Here’s some of what we covered on the podcast:

Tension, suspense grow as Title 42 end nears

After legal battles, delays and much frustration, the public health policy started during COVID, Title 42, ends Thursday.

This episode dives into the history of the pandemic-era policy and what has happened – or hasn’t – as border cities and towns prepare for its end.

Inside look: Day one of Phoenix’s homeless encampment clean up complete

Wednesday marked the first day of Phoenix’s official start to its court-ordered homeless encampment clean up.

The block of Ninth Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets was cleared out. Of the 40 people living on that block, 35 entered shelter services.

KTAR’s Taylor Kinnerup details the events of that day after spending the day in the Zone.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

