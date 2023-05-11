Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 Phoenix Police officers die from medical events in as many days

May 11, 2023, 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:01 am

Headshots of Phoenix Police Sgt. Tim Wheeler, left, and Officer Mark Aker...

Phoenix Police Sgt. Tim Wheeler, left, and Officer Mark Aker. (Phoenix Police Department Photos)

(Phoenix Police Department Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Two Phoenix Police officers have died this week from medical events, the department said Thursday.

Sgt. Tim Wheeler died from an event at home on Tuesday, according to the department.

Wheeler had been with Phoenix Police since 2007 and was assigned to the Desert Horizon Precinct.

Officer Mark Aker died Wednesday from a medical event on duty, police said.

Aker served with the department since 1994 and was assigned to the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct.

“I’m saddened by the sudden loss of Phoenix Police Officer Mark Aker, who passed away yesterday,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a social media post.

“Please join me in keeping his family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

No other details about the officers’ deaths were made available.

