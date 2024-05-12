Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa launching survey as part of its plan to improve road safety

May 12, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

The City of Mesa is launching a survey as part of its Community Road Safety Action Plan to improve ...

Mesa is launching a survey for its Comprehensive Road Safety Action Plan. (City of Mesa photo)

(City of Mesa photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Mesa is launching a survey as part of its Community Road Safety Action Plan to improve road safety.

The Action Plan will analyze contributing factors to serious and deadly crashes by taking in community input and data analysis.

“On average, four people are tragically killed or seriously injured on Mesa’s roadways every week,” Supervising Engineer Sabine King said in a press release. “These crashes are avoidable, and this Action Plan will be a crucial step forward in achieving our goal of a 30% reduction in fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.”

RELATED STORIES

Mesa hopes the Action Plan will enhance road safety using strategies and projects. These include safety planning and education, street design and reconstruction and policy and operational changes.

“We believe that everyone has a role to play in creating a culture of safety on our streets,” Transportation Department Director R.J. Zeder said in a press release. “By working together, we can make Mesa’s roadways safer for all.”

Additional information on the Action Plan and the survey is online.

Mesa launching survey as part of its plan to improve road safety