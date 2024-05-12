Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale restaurant company closes last Sandbar Mexican Grill location, plans new concept

May 12, 2024, 6:30 AM

Sandbar Mexican Grills are no more in metro Phoenix. (Facebook Photo/Sandbar Gilbert)...

Sandbar Mexican Grills are no more in metro Phoenix. (Facebook Photo/Sandbar Gilbert)

(Facebook Photo/Sandbar Gilbert)

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Sandbar Mexican Grill, once a thriving Mexican beach restaurant chain, is no more in the Valley.

At one point there were three Sandbar locations, but the final one closed May 6, the restaurant’s owners, Evening Entertainment Group (EEG), said this week.

The final Sandbar eatery to close was in Gilbert in the SanTan Village Shopping Center at 1975 E. Williams Field Road.

While Sandbar is done, EEG plans to stay at the location but with a new concept.

“Sandbar has had an incredible run here in Gilbert,” Les Corieri, the co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group and Sandbar Mexican Grill, said in a statement. “While we are sad to see it go, EEG has always stayed on the forefront of nightlife and dining, and we are excited to reveal an amazing new venue right here in Gilbert this fall. We love this neighborhood and can’t wait to welcome everyone back soon for the grand opening party.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

