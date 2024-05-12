Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert considers new fees for electric vehicle charging stations that have been free

May 12, 2024, 12:00 PM

The city of Gilbert is considering adding fees for electrical vehicle charging stations. (City of Gilbert photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The city of Gilbert is considering adding new fees for electrical vehicle charging stations that have previously been free.

Voting on the new proposal will follow a public hearing at the regularly scheduled Gilbert Town Council meeting on June 18. The meeting is open to the public and can be streamed online.

The new fees would become effective on Aug. 1 if the proposal is adopted.

How much would it cost to charge electric vehicles in Gilbert?

The city of Gilbert utilized a study performed by Walker Consultants at its Town Council Study Session on March 5 to come up with its proposed rate structure:

  • $0.25 per kWh for the first four hours of charging
  • $0.70 per kWh after four hours of charging
  • $5.00 per hour idle fee if not actively charging
  • $175 fine for non-electric vehicles or electric vehicles not plugged into the charging station while parked in an electric vehicle space

Where are the electric vehicle charging stations in Gilbert?

Gilbert’s electric vehicle charging stations are located at the Hearne Way Parking Garage, at the Public Safety Training Facility and in the employee parking lot at Gilbert Town Hall. The stations are currently free to use but will see new fees implemented if the proposal passes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

