Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Italian restaurant Tomaso’s to relocate after 46 years, open new concept

Apr 17, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Facebook Photo/Tomaso's)...

(Facebook Photo/Tomaso's)

(Facebook Photo/Tomaso's)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Tomaso’s, a Phoenix Italian food staple for more than 46 years, will close its doors in May to relocate with a new name and concept.

Chef Tomaso Maggiore launched the eatery in 1977 and went on to open more than 50 restaurants in Arizona and California, according to a press release.

The family-owned Maggiore Group operates the Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher and The Italian Daughter in the Valley.

Maggiore died after battling cancer in 2021, and the new concept will be dedicated to him. It will be called Il Massetos — “Tomaso” in the Sicilian language — and is anticipated to open in 2024.

RELATED STORIES

The restaurant will be located on the northwest corner of Camelback Road and 32nd Street, a former Bank of America space.

The bank vault will be converted into a piano bar, there will be two outdoor patios and private dining rooms. The menu will be a combination of Tomaso’s favorites and new spins on classic Italian dishes by Maggiore’s son, Joey.

The final day of service at Tomaso’s will be May 20.

Leading up to the date, the restaurant will host several events and specials.

The final Passport Wine Dinner series event on April 26 will will highlight food and wine from each of the four Italian regions to raise money for the Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation.

From May 12-24, the restaurant will offer specials for Mother’s Day, including veal chop Caprese, truffle pappardelle and pasta sorrentino.

Finally, Tomaso’s will offer a throwback menu during its final week with original menu items and prices from May 15-20.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Khalil Rushdan walks around the courtyard of the Central United Methodist Church, which houses his ...

Gianna Abdallah | Cronkite News

Exonerated Arizonan fights to change criminal justice: ‘I was wrongfully convicted’

Since Khalil Rushdan was exonerated, he's made it his mission to become an advocate for criminal justice reform.

4 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)...

KTAR.com

Northbound lanes of Loop 101 in Scottsdale partially reopen after ‘law enforcement situation’

Northbound Loop 101 was closed Sunday evening in Scottsdale because of a "law-enforcement situation," according to transportation officials.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police officers OK, suspect transported to trauma center after shooting in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Cypress Street and Granite Reef Road in Scottsdale.

1 day ago

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from April 14-16

Another wet winter could be in Arizona's future, $150,000 is headed toward rehabilitating part of a historic Phoenix motel and a 12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley got unanimous approval.

1 day ago

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

3 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Three men were hospitalized in critical condition following a multi-vehicle collision in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Woman killed near Phoenix restaurant in overnight drive-by shooting

A woman was killed and another hospitalized following a drive-by shooting near a restaurant in Phoenix, authorities said. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Phoenix Italian restaurant Tomaso’s to relocate after 46 years, open new concept