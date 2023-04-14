Close
Phoenix brewery honors legendary Suns announcer with Shazaam! IPA

Apr 14, 2023, 2:15 PM

PHOENIX — PHX Beer Co. is celebrating the Suns’ playoff run and their legendary announcer’s final season with a limited run of Shazaam! Valley Style IPA.

The hoppy brew is named after one of the many catchphrases coined by Al McCoy during his unrivaled career calling Suns games.

Because this is McCoy’s 51st season, PHX Beer Co. reportedly said it would sell just 51 cases of Shazaam! starting Friday.

The brewery is calling it “one of our hottest beers we’ve ever made” on social media.

The beer is available, while it lasts, in four-packs at the two PHX Beer Co. locations: a restaurant on Hayden Road north of Via de Ventura in Scottsdale and a taproom at 30th and Washington streets in Phoenix.

The 16-ounce cans are adorned with the Suns’ colors of purple and orange.

PHX Beer Co. previously gave a nod to the McCoy catchphrase with Shazaam! West Coast IPA during the Suns’ 2021 run to the NBA Finals.

The Voice of The Suns joined the team’s broadcast crew in 1972 and is the longest-tenured announcer in NBA history.

He popularized a string of colorful calls — including “Shazam!,” “Oh, Brother!,” “Wham Bam Slam!,” “Swish-a-roo for Two!” and “Zing Go the Strings!” — while becoming a beloved fixture on radio and TV.

The Suns start this year’s playoffs at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

They are hoping McCoy won’t have to break out his signature “Heartbreak Hotel!” call as they seek their first league championship.

