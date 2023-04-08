Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant hiring 150 for new Surprise location

Apr 8, 2023, 3:00 PM

(Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants Photo)...

(Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants Photo)

(Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants Photo)

PHOENIX — A restaurant and winery announced this week it is seeking to hire 150 people as the company gets ready to open its fourth Valley location in Surprise this summer.

The Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant is looking for individuals to fill full- and part-time positions as kitchen staff, servers, tasting room attendants, hosts, bartenders and more, according to a press release.

A hiring fair will take place at the company’s office on the second floor at 15331 W. Bell Rd. on April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a resume and be prepared for an immediate interview.

General manager of the new location Jeremy Woodruff, as well as executive kitchen manager Jeffrey Fearing and area director Ryan Delisi, will head the hiring team, according to the release.

The Illinois-based winery and restaurant also has Valley locations in Scottsdale and Chandler, with another set to open in Gilbert early next month.

“Surprise is officially the most western location Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant has opened to date,” CEO Tim McEnery said in the release. “We are excited to invite west side locals to enjoy the wine and dining experience we are known for.”

“To learn that so many west siders have strong ties to Chicago makes this new location even more of a ‘homecoming.’ We are excited to see new and old friends use their membership to our wine club to introduce their friends and family to Cooper’s Hawk hospitality.”

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant has 55 locations nationwide, most of which are located in the Midwest and on the east coast.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant hiring 150 for new Surprise location