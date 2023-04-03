Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from March 31-April 2

Apr 2, 2023, 6:00 PM
(AP/Getty Images photos)...
(AP/Getty Images photos)
(AP/Getty Images photos)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Arizona’s governor has been ordered to appear in court regarding a pause of executions, wind gusts crossing metro Phoenix Monday could reach over 40 mph and a 17-year-old faces murder charges for a fatal Peoria crash.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Arizona governor ordered to appear in court on pause of executions

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been ordered to appear in court Thursday in her efforts to halt pending executions because of questions about the rights of death row prisoners.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Frank Moskowitz said late Friday that Hobbs and Ryan Thornell, the state’s prison director, must show up to explain why the court shouldn’t issue an order against them on the grounds they are violating the constitutional rights of victims entitled to prompt justice.

The afternoon court appearance is scheduled the same day convicted murderer Aaron Gunches had been set to die.

Wind gusts above 40 mph could blow across metro Phoenix on Monday

Weather forecasters are warning metro Phoenix residents to travel with caution and secure loose objects on Monday as wind speeds could reach over 40 mph.

The National Weather Service said gusty winds are expected between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The wind could also bring local patchy blowing dust, while higher terrain areas could see gusts between 50-60 mph.

17-year-old arrested on murder charges in Peoria crash that killed 5

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder in a 2022 crash in Peoria that left five people dead, authorities said Friday.

The boy, whose name was not released, was booked on five counts of second-degree murder in the incident that happened on Nov. 20, 2022.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on 107th Avenue between Deer Valley Road and Rose Garden Lane.

Police fatally shoot man holding gun at north Phoenix apartment complex

A man in his 70s died after he was shot by police at an apartment complex in north Phoenix on Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Bell Road a little after 7 p.m. to reports of a fight and spoke to a man looking to retrieve items from an apartment, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The man agreed to return in the morning after there was no answer at the door.

Arizona officials warn public to avoid orange liquid, soil near mine in Walker

Arizona environmental officials warned residents and visitors of Walker, an old mining district in Yavapai County, on Friday of an unidentified orange liquid and soil.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality confirmed the presence of the orange substance this week in the area of the former Sheldon Mine while responding to a resident call.

The substance, found near Eagle Road and New Strike Lane, may be surfacing in other nearby areas due to increased precipitation in the region.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

