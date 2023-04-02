Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Wind gusts above 40 mph could blow across metro Phoenix on Monday

Apr 2, 2023, 11:45 AM
PHOENIX — Weather forecasters are warning metro Phoenix residents to travel with caution and secure loose objects on Monday as wind speeds could reach over 40 mph.

The National Weather Service said gusty winds are expected between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The wind could also bring local patchy blowing dust, while higher terrain areas could see gusts between 50-60 mph.

NWS warned of crosswinds along Interstate 10 and Interstate 8 and said driving conditions could become more difficult for high profile vehicles such as commercial trucks or recreational vehicles.

In northern Arizona, a high wind advisory and warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., as wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph and sustained winds could reach 40-50 mph.

Weather forecasters advised residents along and north of the Mogollon Rim extending to the Utah border to prepare for possible outages and to avoid using temporary structures such as tents.

The wind will be followed by a 20% chance of snowstorms before midnight and a low of 13 degrees, with a wind chill temperature of five below zero.

After a warm weekend in Phoenix that saw temperatures reach over 80 degrees, temperatures are expected to cool down to a high of 79 on Monday and high of 65 on Tuesday.

This weekend, temperatures are forecast to reach around 89 degrees, according to NWS.

