PHOENIX — A man in his 70s died after he was shot by police at an apartment complex in north Phoenix on Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Bell Road a little after 7 p.m. to reports of a fight and spoke to a man looking to retrieve items from an apartment, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The man agreed to return in the morning after there was no answer at the door.

Police received a call at approximately 8:20 p.m. from a woman who said a man with a gun was trying to break a window and access her apartment.

Officers responded and found the same man from earlier armed with a handgun in the parking lot of the complex, authorities said.

Police allegedly used less-lethal measures and commanded the man to drop his weapon, but he fired a round into the air.

Police shot at the man, who was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives responded to the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

No officers or other community members were injured in the incident.

