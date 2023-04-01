Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona officials warn public to avoid orange liquid, soil near mine in Walker

Apr 1, 2023
(Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Photo)
PHOENIX — Arizona environmental officials warned residents and visitors of Walker, an old mining district in Yavapai County, on Friday of an unidentified orange liquid and soil.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality confirmed the presence of the orange substance this week in the area of the former Sheldon Mine while responding to a resident call.

The substance, found near Eagle Road and New Strike Lane, may be surfacing in other nearby areas due to increased precipitation in the region.

AZDEQ is investigating the root of the substance and how to proceed with cleanup options. The department is coordinating with the Walker Fire Department, Yavapai County and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

Officials advise anyone who has come into contact with the orange liquid or soil and is experiencing any health effects to consult a medical provider.

Walker is located south of Prescott, roughly 100 miles north of Phoenix.

The Sheldon Mine produced copper, lead, gold, silver and zinc.

