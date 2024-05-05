Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, to retire in May

May 5, 2024, 2:00 PM

Brandon Judd...

Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, will retire on May 18 according to the Border Patrol Union. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, will retire on May 18, according to the Border Patrol Union.

“Brandon tirelessly served our members in the U.S. Border Patrol for many years, and we are excited that he is looking forward to pursuing future interests,” the Border Patrol Union post read.

According to News Nation’s Ali Bradley, NBPC Executive VP Paul Perez will fill the remainder of Brandon’s term, which was set to end in March of 2026.

Judd started as a field agent in 1997, embarking on a 27-year career with the Border Patrol.

In 2002, he was selected as a Special Operation Mountain Team Leader in Naco, Arizona. There, he supervised the interdiction of undocumented immigrants.

Judd also served as a Field Training Officer and a Canine Officer stationed at one of the busiest border crossings in Naco. From 2001 to 2002, Judd was an instructor at the Border Patrol Academy.

He was first elected president of the Border Patrol Local in El Centro, California in 2001. Nine years later, he was elected president of the largest Border Patrol Local in Tucson, where he served a two-year term.

In Judd’s career, he had also been assigned to two northern border sectors – Houlton, Maine and Havre, Montana.

In his role as the president of the NBPC, he represented approximately 16,000 Border Patrol field agents and support staff.

“We thank him for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” the post read.

