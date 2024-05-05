Close
Verde Valley Wine Festival coming to Cottonwood on Saturday

May 5, 2024, 4:00 PM

More than 20 of Arizona's top winemakers will be featured at the event. (Verde Valley Wine Festival/Facebook)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Verde Valley Wine Festival is making its annual return to the heart of Arizona Wine Country next weekend.

The celebration featuring local beer and wines, food vendors, exhibitors, musical acts and more runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood.

More than 20 of Arizona’s top winemakers will be staged at the event offering an assortment of velvety reds and crisp whites.

Tickets can be purchased online for $40 or at the door for $50. Tickets include a commemorative wine glass with eight wine tasting tickets.

Non-drinkers can attend for $10, and guests under 21 can attend for free with an accompanying ticket holder.

No pets or coolers are allowed at the event.

According to the Verde Valley Wine Festival, the wine industry raises nearly $4.2 billion in economic activity for the state of Arizona. Arizona Wine Country also brings 175,900 annual tourists which results in $59.71 million in annual tourism expenditures for the Grand Canyon state.

