Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Arizona governor must appear in court on pause of executions

Apr 1, 2023, 2:55 PM
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Aaron Brian Gunches, who was convicted of murder in the 2002 killing of Ted Price in Maricopa County, Ariz. The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that state law doesn’t require Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out the execution of Gunches, who is scheduled to be put to death on April 6, 2023, for his conviction in the 2002 killing. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been ordered to appear in court Thursday in her efforts to halt pending executions because of questions about the rights of death row prisoners.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Frank Moskowitz said late Friday that Hobbs and Ryan Thornell, the state’s prison director, must show up to explain why the court shouldn’t issue an order against them on the grounds they are violating the constitutional rights of victims entitled to prompt justice.

The afternoon court appearance is scheduled the same day convicted murderer Aaron Gunches had been set to die. The Arizona Supreme Court in recent days concluded state law didn’t require Hobbs to proceed with the planned execution, even though it wasn’t officially called off.

An email requesting a response from the governor’s office was not immediately answered.

At the same time, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel H. Mitchell has asked the court to extend the execution warrant for Gunches by 25 days.

Gunches had been set to die by lethal injection for the 2002 killing of his girlfriend’s ex-husband Ted Price. He had pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the shooting death near Mesa, Arizona.

Price’s sister, Karen Price, has pressed the court to order Hobbs to let the execution go ahead.

Hobbs had previously appointed a retired federal magistrate judge to examine Arizona’s procurement of lethal injection drugs and other death penalty protocols.

The corrections department said Monday its death penalty protocols “have been paused as we conduct our systemic review of the execution process.”

Arizona has 110 prisoners on death row. It carried out three executions last year after a hiatus of almost eight years over criticism that a 2014 execution was botched and because of difficulties obtaining execution drugs.

AP (New)

This undated image provided by Raman and Puja Kalra shows their Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in...
Associated Press

Arizona Dairy Queen on the hunt for missing red spoon statue

The owners of a Dairy Queen in Phoenix remain perplexed as to why someone would steal the giant red spoon that adorned their restaurant.
3 days ago
Associated Press

Arizona governor’s aide resigns after controversial tweet

PHOENIX (AP) — The press secretary of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after a controversial social media post made in the wake of a fatal shooting at a Tennessee school. Gubernatorial spokesperson Josselyn Berry posted a tweet Monday night with an image of a woman holding pistols in each hand and the caption, “Us […]
4 days ago
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation an...
Associated Press

Arizona governor: scheduled execution is unlikely next week

PHOENIX (AP) — A vow by Arizona’s governor not to proceed with any executions amid lingering questions about the rights of death row prisoners appears to have paused a scheduled execution next week, even though it hasn’t officially been called off. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs won a key battle recently when the Arizona Supreme Court […]
6 days ago
Expert skateboarder Di'Orr Greenwood, an artist born and raised in the Navajo Nation in Arizona and...
Associated Press

Indigenous artists help skateboarding earn stamp of approval

PHOENIX (AP) — Years ago, skateboarding was branded as a hobby for rebels or stoners in city streets, schoolyards and back alleys. Those days are long gone. Skateboarding, which has Native Hawaiian roots connected to surfing, no longer is on the fringes. It became an Olympic sport in 2020. There are numerous amateur and professional […]
9 days ago
Associated Press

Court: Arizona governor not required to carry out execution

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that state law doesn’t require Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out the April 6 execution of a prisoner who was convicted of murder. The decision issued Wednesday marks a legal victory for the newly elected Democratic governor whose office said the state isn’t currently prepared to […]
11 days ago
FILE - Tribal councilman Wendsler Nosie Sr. speaks with Apache activists during a rally to save Oak...
Associated Press

Apaches tell court copper mine would harm sacred sites

PHOENIX (AP) — A Native American group that’s trying to stop an effort to build one of the largest copper mines in the United States told a full federal appeals court panel Tuesday that the project would prevent Apaches from exercising their religion by destroying land they consider sacred. U.S. federal government plans for a […]
12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Arizona governor must appear in court on pause of executions