Roadwork will close two significant stretches of the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend.

The longest of the closures will be over 6 miles of westbound Interstate 10 from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to US 60 (Superstition Freeway), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

That stretch, which runs from the Chandler/Ahwatukee area into Tempe, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

A woman believed to be under the influence of drugs was arrested after a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. near 24th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, police found 57-year-old Mark David Adams with serious injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Elon Musk’s neurotechnology company Neuralink is conducting clinical trials for its brain implant device at Barrow Neurological Institute, the medical facility recently announced.

In April, Barrow confirmed it was the site of Neuralink’s PRIME Study in which its first participant, Noland Arbaugh, underwent a successful implant of the company’s brain-computer interface in January. Neuralink’s brain computer interface translates brain signals into commands, allowing people with paralysis to control digital devices via thoughts.

Arbaugh, an Arizona resident and former athlete who was paralyzed after a diving accident, demonstrated the ability to use brain activity to play online chess and move a mouse cursor on a computer screen.

In a blog post, Neuralink called the successful implant of its BCI a significant milestone that could potentially restore autonomy to millions of adults with unmet medical needs, including those with quadriplegia due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or spinal cord injuries.

An injured dog was saved from a Phoenix mountain last week and taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) dispatched a rescue team on April 24 after a good Samaritan spotted the 2-year-old shar-pei mix hiding out on the side of Lookout Mountain, around 16th Street between Thunderbird Road and Greenway Parkway.

The dog was nestled in a cutout on the mountainside and blended in with her surroundings, but the reflection off her amber eyes caught the good Samaritan’s attention. As a result, she later was named Bright Eyes.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open for the 2024 season on May 15.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, campground and mule rides are among the North Rim services that will restart that day.

The Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and Backcountry Information Center will also begin operations for the year.

The last day for most of the seasonal services will be Oct. 15.

