Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 3-5

May 5, 2024, 6:00 PM

Bright Eyes was found April 24 hiding in a cutout on Lookout Mountain in Phoenix. (Arizona Human So...

Bright Eyes was found April 24 hiding in a cutout on Lookout Mountain in Phoenix. (Arizona Human Society Photo)

(Arizona Human Society Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From brain implant devices to rescuing dogs, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

Roadwork to close significant stretches of 2 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

Roadwork will close two significant stretches of the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend.

The longest of the closures will be over 6 miles of westbound Interstate 10 from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to US 60 (Superstition Freeway), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

That stretch, which runs from the Chandler/Ahwatukee area into Tempe, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Woman who was allegedly impaired arrested after fatal crash with motorcyclist in Phoenix

A woman believed to be under the influence of drugs was arrested after a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. near 24th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, police found 57-year-old Mark David Adams with serious injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink begins clinical trials in Phoenix

Elon Musk’s neurotechnology company Neuralink is conducting clinical trials for its brain implant device at Barrow Neurological Institute, the medical facility recently announced.

In April, Barrow confirmed it was the site of Neuralink’s PRIME Study in which its first participant, Noland Arbaugh, underwent a successful implant of the company’s brain-computer interface in January. Neuralink’s brain computer interface translates brain signals into commands, allowing people with paralysis to control digital devices via thoughts.

Arbaugh, an Arizona resident and former athlete who was paralyzed after a diving accident, demonstrated the ability to use brain activity to play online chess and move a mouse cursor on a computer screen.

In a blog post, Neuralink called the successful implant of its BCI a significant milestone that could potentially restore autonomy to millions of adults with unmet medical needs, including those with quadriplegia due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or spinal cord injuries.

Injured dog named Bright Eyes rescued from a Phoenix mountainside

An injured dog was saved from a Phoenix mountain last week and taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) dispatched a rescue team on April 24 after a good Samaritan spotted the 2-year-old shar-pei mix hiding out on the side of Lookout Mountain, around 16th Street between Thunderbird Road and Greenway Parkway.

The dog was nestled in a cutout on the mountainside and blended in with her surroundings, but the reflection off her amber eyes caught the good Samaritan’s attention. As a result, she later was named Bright Eyes.

North Rim of Grand Canyon set to reopen for 2024 season

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open for the 2024 season on May 15.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, campground and mule rides are among the North Rim services that will restart that day.

The Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and Backcountry Information Center will also begin operations for the year.

The last day for most of the seasonal services will be Oct. 15.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

More than 20 of Arizona's top winemakers will be featured at the event. (Verde Valley Wine Festival...

KTAR.com

Verde Valley Wine Festival coming to Cottonwood on Saturday

The Verde Valley Wine Festival is making its annual return to the heart of Arizona Wine Country next weekend. 

2 hours ago

Brandon Judd...

KTAR.com

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, to retire in May

Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, will retire on May 18 according to the Border Patrol Union.

4 hours ago

Senator Mark Kelly on stage...

KTAR.com

Sen. Mark Kelly discusses pro-Palestine protests; Kari Lake’s ‘strap on a Glock’ statement

Sen. Mark Kelly joined NBC's Kristen Welker for a “Meet the Press” segment, where he made his stances clear on political issues in Arizona.

7 hours ago

File photo (Arizona Department of Public Safety/Facebook)...

KTAR.com

Man dead following shooting involving DPS trooper on Loop 101 in Tempe

A man was fatally shot by a DPS trooper near State Route 101 in Tempe on Sunday morning after pulling a gun during a traffic stop.

10 hours ago

Construction for three improvement projects is now underway in Downtown Chandler, officials announc...

Nick Borgia

Downtown Chandler getting facelift with 3 new improvement projects

Construction for three improvement projects is now underway in Downtown Chandler, officials announced Wednesday.

11 hours ago

The Arizona Opera will be presenting some of the genre's newest selections at its New Works Festiva...

Bailey Leasure

Arizona Opera’s New Works Festival to showcase contemporary selections

The Arizona Opera will be presenting some of the genre's newest selections at its New Works Festival, taking place from May 10-12.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 3-5