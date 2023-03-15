Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Kevin Robinson wins, incumbent Carlos Garcia trails in Phoenix City Council runoff elections

Mar 14, 2023, 8:24 PM | Updated: 9:51 pm
Phoenix District 6 candidate Kevin Robinson (Facebook Photo)
PHOENIX — The early returns in the Phoenix City Council runoff election were released just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday for both Districts 6 and 8, with Kevin Robinson defeating Sam Stone and Kesha Hodge Washington leading over incumbent Carlos Garcia.

District 6 was in Robinson’s favor by a percentage of 62.39%-37.61% (21,390 votes to 12,897) after the early return of votes before Stone conceded. Hodge Washington leads District 8 by a percentage of 56.18%-43.82% (8,311 votes to 6,482).

Robinson will succeed term-limited Sal DiCiccio in District 6, while Hodge Washington would take over District 8.

The two duked it out in the November election with Robinson emerging with 20% (12,072 votes), 3 percentage points ahead of Stone (10,548 votes).

Stone edged out Moses Sanchez and Joan Greene for the second runoff spot by about 500 votes.

Robinson is a former assistant police chief in Phoenix, while Stone is DiCiccio’s chief of staff.

Robinson was one of Phoenix’s leading public servants as a decorated police officer, a nonprofit leader on the board of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona and a professor at Arizona State.

He did enough to earn Mayor Kate Gallego’s endorsement for the election.

Garcia was the incumbent in District 8 and led a four-person field with 40% of the vote in November, but Hodge Washington was close behind at 38%. The margin was just 525 votes.

Hodge Washington previously worked in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and also had Gallego’s endorsement.

The two winners will join sitting council members Ann O’Brien (District 1), Debra Stark (District 3), Betty Guardado (District 5) and Yassamin Ansari (District 7), who don’t face re-election until 2024.

