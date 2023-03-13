Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Voters in 2 Phoenix districts to decide city council runoff election Tuesday

Mar 13, 2023, 3:00 PM
Kevin Stone
PHOENIX — Tuesday is Election Day for Phoenix City Council runoff races in Districts 6 and 8.

In District 6, Kevin Robinson and Sam Stone are angling to succeed term-limited Sal DiCiccio.

Robinson is a former assistant police chief in Phoenix. Stone is DiCiccio’s chief of staff.

The District 8 race is between incumbent Carlos Garcia and challenger Kesha Hodge Washington.

Garcia is a community activist who co-founded the Puente Human Rights Movement before running for office. Hodge Washington is a Phoenix attorney who previously worked in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Registered voters who live in the districts can cast their vote or drop off early ballots at any of 10 designated voting centers.

The voting centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Identification is required for in-person voting.

Early voting started Feb. 15.

Here’s a list of the vote center locations:

Two other districts were on the ballot in November, but the incumbents, Laura Pastor in District 4 and Jim Waring in District 2, won more than 50% of the vote to secure their seats without a runoff.

Pastor, Waring and whoever wins Tuesday’s runoffs will start four-year terms on April 17.

They’ll join sitting council members Ann O’Brien (District 1), Debra Stark (District 3), Betty Guardado (District 5) and Yassamin Ansari (District 7), who don’t face reelection until 2024.

