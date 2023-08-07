Close
Phoenix mother, unborn child killed at home in 2012

Aug 7, 2023, 1:00 PM

caution tape in front of a fence...

(File photo by Samantha Laurey/Getty Images)

(File photo by Samantha Laurey/Getty Images)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


KTAR.com


This article originally appeared Sept. 28, 2015.

Phoenix police are searching for a man suspected in the murder of 22-year-old Sheila Lomes and her unborn child.

Just after midnight on March 26, 2012, officers responded to a call about an unknown trouble at an apartment near 32nd Avenue and the Loop 101.

(Silent Witness Photos) Sheila Lomes, left; Gilbert Villareal

That’s where they found Lomes’ body and a gruesome scene.

“So, we’re looking at this as a double-homicide,” he said. “We’re hoping that someone knows or has been in contact with our suspect, Gilbert Villarreal. He also goes by the nickname Yogi.”

Rothschild said Lomes’ 2-year-old child was found wandering unattended nearby.

Police rushed to a Phoenix elementary school after reports came in that a playground was set ablaze.

Officials arrived to the scene of Pioneer Elementary School near 65th Avenue and Indian School on Aug. 30, 2015, after the principal got a call from the fire department, Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said.

Not only did police and firefighters find the playground on fire, Rothschild said there was also multiple instances of graffiti damage on the walls.

“So when the principal gets to the school, he sees the damage caused by the fire but also finds the walls of the school covered in graffiti,” he said.

Rothschild said the graffiti was full of explicit vocabulary and painted on walls close to areas where children play.

“What’s unfortunate is these walls are located near the playground,” he said. “These words were absolutely vulgar.  You would not want your children seeing them, much less playing near them.”

The damage cost an estimated $50,000 to repair, officials said.

