Police searching for 2 suspects in 2016 Mesa armed robbery

May 7, 2024, 8:00 PM

A composite of the suspect in a 2016 robbery in Mesa. (Silent Witness)...

A composite of the suspect in a 2016 robbery in Mesa. (Silent Witness)

(Silent Witness)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


KTAR.com

This article originally appeared June 6, 2016.

Think back to Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016: Were you anywhere near Guadalupe Road and Country Club Drive in Mesa?

You may be able to help solve an armed robbery.

“Our victim is walking his dog,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “There’s plenty of traffic, it’s 9 o’clock in the morning, people are out and about.”

A teenage boy and girl rode up behind the man on shiny BMX-style bike. The girl came up beside him and asked for a lighter.

“As the victim was trying to hand her a lighter, she lifts up part of her shirt and shows a gun sticking out from her waistband,” Rothschild said.

She demanded money and valuables. He handed over his wallet, she took the cash and took off with her accomplice.

Rothschild said the girl would have been pretty memorable.

“She has a thin build and long hair that’s dyed bright orange. She was wearing blue eye shadow, a faded yellow t-shirt, black leggings and sandals. We’re pretty sure the hair and eye shadow will jog someone’s memory.”

The victim wasn’t hurt.

Police searching for 2 suspects in 2016 Mesa armed robbery