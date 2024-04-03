Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Phoenix cold case: Decades after teen murdered at home, police are still searching for answers

Apr 3, 2024, 1:00 PM

Robbin Burgette and crime lab....

It's been more than 46 years since a 16-year-old girl was killed in her family's Phoenix duplex. (Silent Witness and AP File photos)

(Silent Witness and AP File photos)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


KTAR.com

This article originally appeared May 16, 2016.

PHOENIX — It’s been more than 46 years since a 16-year-old girl was killed in her family’s Phoenix duplex, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions that continue to haunt both her loved ones and the detectives tasked with solving the case.

Pauline “Robbin” Burgette was found dead on March 12, 1978, at her home near McDowell Road and 24th Street, northeast of the Mini Stack.

“I have a very distinct memory of that day,” Robbin’s brother Chad Burgette said. “It’s as clear as if it was yesterday.”

Here’s what we know so far about events leading up to teens Phoenix murder

When Chad was 11 years old, he returned to his family’s duplex and opened the door to find his teen sister murdered.

“I don’t believe I will ever be able to un-see that,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Chad and his mother had been away for the weekend while Robbin was left to babysit at an apartment in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police cold case Detective Clark Schwartzkopf calls the murder a crime of passion.

“She had been brought back home early,” Schwartzkopf said. “And we know there were problems at the other complex with a gentleman making advances on her while she was baby-sitting there for the three weeks before her murder.”

Schwartzkopf said DNA evidence was collected from the murder scene, but there has yet to be a match. Officers need leads on where else to look for a possible match.

Investigators believe there were at least two people present when the murder happened.

A brother determined to figure out the truth in Phoenix homicide

Chad described his sister as very outgoing, saying she loved life and enjoyed being outdoors.

“She hated wearing shoes and loved the hot summers. She was a great sister and she was my friend,” he said.

Chad added that their single mother didn’t have a lot of money.

“Our weekends were spent at Saguaro Lake,” he said. “We’d swim and spend the night there. We also did a lot of horseback riding at South Mountain.”

Just three years after his sister’s murder, Burgette’s mother, a diabetic, passed away. He said his mother never recovered from Robbin’s death, the devastation leading her to stop taking her insulin.

“It’s time they paid their debt to society and paid their debt to my family,” Chad said.

Read more about the case here.

Silent Witness

David Santiago was killed after partying at a club in 2012.(Silent Witness and Pexels photos)...

Jayme West

Phoenix police looking for suspects in 2012 death of young man at club

It's been over 11 years since a Valley mom has tried to piece together who killed her son while he was out partying at a club. 

9 days ago

(Silent Witness photos)...

Jayme West

Unsolved mystery: Young woman fatally shot in Phoenix parking lot in 2011

Phoenix Police are seeking help from the public in reinvigorating a cold homicide case from 2011.

21 days ago

Pit Bull with mouth wide open....

SuElen Rivera

Public asked for help as pit bull dies after being set on fire in owner’s yard in Phoenix

The public is being asked for help in identifying a potential suspect in the savage burning of a pit bull while the dog was sleeping in Phoenix.

26 days ago

Drummond mugshot and Chandler police car....

SuElen Rivera

Chandler man arrested for exposing himself to strangers at multiple parks

A man was recently arrested for allegedly exposing himself to strangers at multiple Chandler parks since last year, authorities said. 

26 days ago

Caution tape at a crime screen and mugshot of a murder suspect...

KTAR.com

Police seek aid in finding Phoenix road rage suspect accused of killing 8-year-old girl

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a suspect accused of killing an 8-year-old girl during a Phoenix road rage in 2022.

1 month ago

Ammo and Phoenix victim...

Jayme West

Police looking for suspect in fatal 2001 Phoenix shooting

Brian Coney Adams is dead and his brother, along with the Phoenix Police Department, want to know why and who did it.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Phoenix cold case: Decades after teen murdered at home, police are still searching for answers