Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run of e-scooter rider in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Detectives are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that killed a man riding an e-scooter in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities announced Friday.

A collision occurred near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night and when officers arrived, they found Alexander Davenport, 33, suffering from serious injuries, according to Phoenix PD.

Davenport, who was riding an e-scooter across Camelback Road when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver who struck Davenport did not remain on scene and detectives are searching for them, with a $2,000 reward available for any information leading to an arrest.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Follow @iamdamonallred

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.