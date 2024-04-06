Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run of e-scooter rider in Phoenix

Apr 5, 2024, 5:00 PM

26th Street and Camelback Road, where an e-scooter rider was struck and killed by an unknown suspec...

26th Street and Camelback Road, where an e-scooter rider was struck and killed by an unknown suspect. (Google Maps screenshot)

(Google Maps screenshot)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Detectives are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that killed a man riding an e-scooter in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities announced Friday.

A collision occurred near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night and when officers arrived, they found Alexander Davenport, 33, suffering from serious injuries, according to Phoenix PD.

Davenport, who was riding an e-scooter across Camelback Road when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

RELATED STORIES

The driver who struck Davenport did not remain on scene and detectives are searching for them, with a $2,000 reward available for any information leading to an arrest.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Here’s what KTAR News learned from ‘Youth on Edge’ series on teen mental health

Here’s what KTAR News learned from the “Youth on Edge” series on mental health and behavioral issues among our teens and young adults.

1 hour ago

A Phoenix police officer is under FBI investigation. (Phoenix Police Department and FBI logos)...

Damon Allred

FBI investigating Phoenix police officer for potentially ‘serious criminal acts’

A Phoenix Police Department officer is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the FBI involving "serious criminal acts."

2 hours ago

Arizona Republican Congressmen Paul Gosar, left, Andy Biggs, seen at a House committee hearing in S...

Kevin Stone

Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar reportedly subpoenaed in Arizona fake elector probe

Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar reportedly have been ordered to testify for the grand jury looking into Arizona's 2020 fake elector case.

3 hours ago

Four people, including the pilot, died in a hot air balloon crash in Eloy, Arizona, on Jan. 14, 202...

KTAR.com

Arizona balloon pilot autopsy revised to say ketamine administered by responders

Authorities revised an Arizona balloon pilot's autopsy report do indicate he was given ketamine after the crash that claimed his life.

4 hours ago

U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was closed in Peoria for a crash on April 5, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

US 60/Grand Avenue reopened in both directions in Peoria after crash

U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in Peoria after a crash for about four hours on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How juveniles are tried as adults: Maricopa County Attorney explains

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell joined The Mike Broomhead Show to explain the process in determining how a juvenile is charged as an an adult vs. not, as well as share more details about a bill she would like to see passed in regards to juveniles owning guns. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run of e-scooter rider in Phoenix