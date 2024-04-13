PHOENIX — Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who struck a girl walking in a school crosswalk on Friday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Around 4 p.m., police arrived to the scene of a collision on Roeser Road east of 16th Street where officers found an 11-year-old girl who had been hit by a car.

Detectives learned she was hit by a suspect driving a silver Mitsubishi Montero with black roof racks and a black front push bumper.

The victim was crossing a marked school crosswalk as the suspect was traveling west on Roeser Road, according to authorities.

Suffering from serious injuries, she was taken to a hospital, although her injuries weren’t expected to threaten her life.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

