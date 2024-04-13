Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Hit-and-run suspect sought in Phoenix after injuring child walking in crosswalk

Apr 13, 2024, 11:00 AM

Picture of the Mitsubishi Montero that Phoenix police suspect hit an 11-year-old girl in a crosswal...

Picture of the Mitsubishi Montero that Phoenix police suspect hit an 11-year-old girl in a crosswalk. (Phoenix PD photo)

(Phoenix PD photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who struck a girl walking in a school crosswalk on Friday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Around 4 p.m., police arrived to the scene of a collision on Roeser Road east of 16th Street where officers found an 11-year-old girl who had been hit by a car.

Detectives learned she was hit by a suspect driving a silver Mitsubishi Montero with black roof racks and a black front push bumper.

RELATED STORIES

The victim was crossing a marked school crosswalk as the suspect was traveling west on Roeser Road, according to authorities.

Suffering from serious injuries, she was taken to a hospital, although her injuries weren’t expected to threaten her life.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Silent Witness

26th Street and Camelback Road, where an e-scooter rider was struck and killed by an unknown suspec...

Damon Allred

Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run of e-scooter rider in Phoenix

Detectives are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that killed a man riding an e-scooter in Phoenix on Wednesday.

8 days ago

Robbin Burgette and crime lab....

Jayme West

Phoenix cold case: Decades after teen murdered at home, police are still searching for answers

It's been more than 46 years since a 16-year-old girl was killed in her family's Phoenix duplex, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions that continue to haunt both her loved ones and the detectives tasked with solving the case. 

10 days ago

David Santiago was killed after partying at a club in 2012.(Silent Witness and Pexels photos)...

Jayme West

Phoenix police looking for suspects in 2012 death of young man at club

It's been over 11 years since a Valley mom has tried to piece together who killed her son while he was out partying at a club. 

19 days ago

(Silent Witness photos)...

Jayme West

Unsolved mystery: Young woman fatally shot in Phoenix parking lot in 2011

Phoenix Police are seeking help from the public in reinvigorating a cold homicide case from 2011.

1 month ago

Pit Bull with mouth wide open....

SuElen Rivera

Public asked for help as pit bull dies after being set on fire in owner’s yard in Phoenix

The public is being asked for help in identifying a potential suspect in the savage burning of a pit bull while the dog was sleeping in Phoenix.

1 month ago

Drummond mugshot and Chandler police car....

SuElen Rivera

Chandler man arrested for exposing himself to strangers at multiple parks

A man was recently arrested for allegedly exposing himself to strangers at multiple Chandler parks since last year, authorities said. 

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Hit-and-run suspect sought in Phoenix after injuring child walking in crosswalk