PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was closed in Anthem on Friday morning because a person was sitting on an overpass, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Anthem Way north of Phoenix at about 9:20 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The southbound lanes were not affected, added the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

No other information was available.

