ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound Interstate 17 closed in Anthem due to person sitting on overpass

May 10, 2024, 9:37 AM | Updated: 9:41 am

Northbound I-17 was shut down in Anthem because a person was sitting on the overpass on May 10, 2024. (Google Maps Screenshot)

PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was closed in Anthem on Friday morning because a person was sitting on an overpass, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Anthem Way north of Phoenix at about 9:20 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

RELATED STORIES

The southbound lanes were not affected, added the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

No other information was available.

