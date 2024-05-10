Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Closures scheduled for roadwork on 3 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

May 10, 2024, 8:00 AM

A road worker carriers an orange and white barricade. Closures are scheduled this weekend on Inters...

Closures are scheduled this weekend on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix, the Loop 101 Price Freeway in Tempe and US 60 in Mesa. (Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Closures are scheduled for roadwork on three freeways across the Phoenix area this weekend.

Two of the closures are in the East Valley, and the other is in north Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

On the east side, the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed in Tempe from US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to Broadway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement.

Both US 60 ramps to northbound Loop 101 will closed at the same time, as will the ramps from Warner, Elliot and Guadalupe roads to northbound Loop 101.

Motorists can detour on the Price Freeway access road, Dobson Road or McClintock Drive to bypass the closure, ADOT said.

Further east, eastbound US 60 will be closed in Mesa from the Loop 202 SuperRedTan Interchange to Crismon Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for lane marking.

Both ramps from Loop 202 to eastbound US 60 will be closed at the same time, as will the ramps from Power and Ellsworth roads to eastbound US 60.

Drivers can avoid the closure by exiting US 60 before Loop 202 and taking Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as a detour, ADOT said.

Where is the other Valley weekend freeway closure?

The weekend’s other closure is on southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix. The freeway will be closed from State Route 74/Carefree Highway to Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement.

The ramps from Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road to southbound I-17 will be closed at the same time.

To get around the closure, motorists can take westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound Loop 303 and then reconnect with I-17.

Are there other freeway restrictions this weekend?

In addition to the three closures, two sections of Valley freeway will have restrictions that could slow traffic this weekend.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to three lanes from 40th Street in Phoenix to US 60 in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The eastbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 will be closed as part of the work. Eastbound I-10 drivers can exit at Elliot Road and follow detour signs to access US 60.

Meanwhile, US 60/Grand Avenue will be reduced overnight to one lane in each direction in the northwest Valley from Center Street in the Wittman area to SR 74 for pavement sealing. The restrictions will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday.

All times are subject to change.

