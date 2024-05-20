PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council approved a one-year extension of its agreement with River North Transit to continue operating the micro-transit service for another year, officials said.

The service, which will now operate through June 20, 2025, is funded by a combination of general funding and Arizona Lottery funds, according to a news release. Funds from the $2 million grant through the A for Arizona Transportation Modernization Grant Program will expire at the end of June 2024.

The city is also anticipating receiving a $1 million congressionally-directed spending grant to fund 50% of the cost of Chandler Flex service for up to two more years, the release said.

Chandler Flex was originally launched two years ago. The on-demand, shared transportation service picks up passengers and takes them where they want to go in a limited service area within Chandler.

In the first year-and-a-half of service, more than 60,000 rides have been provided by Chandler Flex, the release said. Hamilton High School, Chandler High School, Intel, Walgreens, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Walmart and Chandler Fashion Center are among popular destinations.

The service boasts high ratings from its passengers (4.9 out of 5.0 stars), and according to the release, residents have made many requests to the city to expand the service to other parts of Chandler.

How the Chandler Flex app works

Passengers use the Chandler Flex app or call 602-932-0291 to request rides on transit vans within the service area from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Chandler Flex service area is generally bound by Chandler Boulevard to the north, Chandler Heights Road to the south, Price Road to the west and Arizona Avenue to the east. Additionally, there are some extensions to serve activity centers, such as Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler High School, Downtown Chandler, its surrounding neighborhoods and Tumbleweed Park.

Rides may be shared with other passengers. A short walk to and from pick-up and drop-off points may be required.

The current fare is $2 per ride or $1 for seniors or people with disabilities. Students taking trips to and from school get free rides.

Once a destination is entered, the system will provide ride options. Riders are then directed to a nearby “virtual bus stop” within a short walking distance, and a Chandler Flex service driver is dispatched to meet at that location.

For more information, visit here.

