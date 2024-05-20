Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US 60/Grand Avenue closed in both directions after West Valley crash

May 20, 2024, 8:24 AM | Updated: 8:35 am

US 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions on Monday morning in the West Valley following a m...

US 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions on Monday morning in the West Valley following a multi-vehicle wreck.(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — US 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions on Monday morning in the West Valley following a multi-vehicle wreck, transportation officials said.

RELATED STORIES

The closure happened around 8 a.m. near 113th Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There was no estimated time for opening.

No additional information was immediately available.

