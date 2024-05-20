Close
ARIZONA NEWS

WB L-202 to L-101 transition ramp temporarily closed in Mesa after crash involving dump truck

May 20, 2024, 5:59 AM | Updated: 8:09 am

A dump truck crash temporarily closed the transition ramp from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to...

A dump truck crash temporarily closed the transition ramp from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to the Loop 101 Price Freeway on Monday, May 20, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The transition ramp from the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to the Loop 101 Price Freeway was temporarily closed Monday morning following a crash involving a dump truck, authorities said.

The crash caused damaged to the roadway that required repairs before the transition ramp could reopen, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in an email.

The closure lasted for several hours, DPS said.

Here’s everything we know about the early morning East Valley freeway closure

A commercial dump truck collided with a concrete barrier and rolled onto its side on the transition ramp shortly after 3 a.m., DPS spokesperson Raul Garcia said.

The driver sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening and was taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t ruled out impairment, DPS said.

