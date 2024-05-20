PHOENIX — The transition ramp from the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to the Loop 101 Price Freeway was temporarily closed Monday morning following a crash involving a dump truck, authorities said.

The crash caused damaged to the roadway that required repairs before the transition ramp could reopen, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in an email.

The closure lasted for several hours, DPS said.

Here’s everything we know about the early morning East Valley freeway closure

A commercial dump truck collided with a concrete barrier and rolled onto its side on the transition ramp shortly after 3 a.m., DPS spokesperson Raul Garcia said.

The driver sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening and was taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t ruled out impairment, DPS said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.