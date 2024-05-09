PHOENIX — Construction on a pair of new Interstate 10 bridges over the Gila River south of Phoenix is set to start next week.

The bridge construction is part of the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project, which runs along 26 miles of I-10 from the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway and State Route 387 near Casa Grande.

The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2028. The bridge construction should be complete by the end of 2026.

What will construction look like for the new bridges?

Crews will build the new bridges next to existing ones.

There will be an additional lane on both sides of the freeway, pushing the lanes from two to three.

Also, the approach to the bridges will be configured and the shoulders on the bridges will be widened.

Planned roadway restrictions during construction will take place in overnight hours to limit the hassle for drivers.

What else is planned for the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project?

The bridge replacement is the first of four phases of construction for the four-year project.

The project will widen I-10 by a lane south of Chandler to north of Casa Grade, giving motorists three lanes of travel in each direction.

Additionally, the HOV lanes in each direction on I=10 from Loop 202 to Riggs Road will be extended.

A fiber optic backbone for freeway management technology, such as sensors, cameras, message signs and over technology, will be installed.

