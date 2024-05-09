Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Construction of new Interstate 10 bridges over Gila River to begin next week

May 9, 2024, 4:00 PM

Construction on the new bridges south of Phoenix will start May 13, 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

Construction on the new bridges south of Phoenix will start May 13, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Construction on a pair of new Interstate 10 bridges over the Gila River south of Phoenix is set to start next week.

The bridge construction is part of the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project, which runs along 26 miles of I-10 from the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway and State Route 387 near Casa Grande.

The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2028. The bridge construction should be complete by the end of 2026.

What will construction look like for the new bridges?

Crews will build the new bridges next to existing ones.

RELATED STORIES

There will be an additional lane on both sides of the freeway, pushing the lanes from two to three.

Also, the approach to the bridges will be configured and the shoulders on the bridges will be widened.

Planned roadway restrictions during construction will take place in overnight hours to limit the hassle for drivers.

What else is planned for the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project?

The bridge replacement is the first of four phases of construction for the four-year project.

The project will widen I-10 by a lane south of Chandler to north of Casa Grade, giving motorists three lanes of travel in each direction.

Additionally, the HOV lanes in each direction on I=10 from Loop 202 to Riggs Road will be extended.

A fiber optic backbone for freeway management technology, such as sensors, cameras, message signs and over technology, will be installed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A view of the Tempe Campus charter sign at Arizona State University. The school said May 9, 2024, a...

Associated Press

ASU scholar won’t teach again at school after confrontation at pro-Israel rally

An Arizona State University research scholar who was seen confronting a woman during a pro-Israel rally is on leave and won't teach at the school again.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What issues do Arizona voters agree on?

Voters tend to focus on the issues they disagree on, but this week Sybil Francis, Ph.D.- chair, president & CEO of the Center for the Future of Arizona- joined the AZ Political Podcast with Jim Sharpe to discuss the latest findings on the issues that Arizonans agree are important ahead of the 2024 presidential election. […]

5 hours ago

(Coconino County Sheriff's Office Photo)...

KTAR.com

Vietnam veteran’s remains identified 49 years after being found in northern Arizona

Over 49 years after human remains were found in northern Arizona, authorities have identified them as a Vietnam veteran from Minnesota. 

6 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why do fast food prices keep going up? #inflation #fastfood #shorts

Kristin Bentz in for Mike Broomhead talks about why fast food prices keep going up. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

7 hours ago

Immigrants burn fires to stay warm while waiting with other migrants to be transported from the U.S...

Kevin Stone

Arizona GOP lawmakers moving to put Secure the Border Act on ballot in November

Arizona voters will likely have the final say on the Secure the Border Act, a Republican proposal drawing staunch opposition from Democrats.

7 hours ago

3 valley students named as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars....

KTAR.com

3 Valley students awarded 2024 US Presidential Scholars

Three Valley students were named as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars on Thursday, according to the Department of Education.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Construction of new Interstate 10 bridges over Gila River to begin next week