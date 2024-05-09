Close
Body found dead inside Mesa home day after fire tears through structure

May 9, 2024, 6:00 AM | Updated: 9:14 am

A body was found inside a Mesa home the day after a fire tore through a structure on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A body was found inside a Mesa home the day after a fire tore through the structure on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to assist firefighters with a residential fire near Gilbert and Broadway roads around 5:30 p.m., according to the Mesa Police Department.

The fire spread quickly through the house, according to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

“After the fire was extinguished, and the structure searched, a body was located inside the home,” Detective Brandi Myers said in a media advisory Thursday.

The victim is believed to be a man and has not yet been identified, Myers said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

