ARIZONA NEWS

Police make arrest in connection to deadly Phoenix house fire

Nov 10, 2023, 7:13 AM | Updated: 7:02 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Wayne Everett Tweed, left, is suspected of setting the fire that killed Elizabeth Bell in Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Firefighters respond to a fatal house fire in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. A woman was found dead by firefighters responding to a house fire in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Firefighters respond to a fatal house fire in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

PHOENIX — Authorities are saying they have arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for setting a deadly house fire in northwest Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

Wayne Everett Tweed, 59, has been arrested, Phoenix Police said on X, formerly Twitter.

Tweed allegedly fled after igniting a home near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Elizabeth Bell, 86, died in the blaze.

Crews responded to the residence around 1:35 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming from inside, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

They quickly attacked the fire and went inside, where they found Bell, who was beyond resuscitation.

No other details were made available.

