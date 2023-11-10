PHOENIX — Authorities are saying they have arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for setting a deadly house fire in northwest Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

Wayne Everett Tweed, 59, has been arrested, Phoenix Police said on X, formerly Twitter.

Tweed allegedly fled after igniting a home near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Elizabeth Bell, 86, died in the blaze.

Crews responded to the residence around 1:35 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming from inside, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

They quickly attacked the fire and went inside, where they found Bell, who was beyond resuscitation.

No other details were made available.

