Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 tunnel near downtown Phoenix dedicated to late ADOT engineer

May 8, 2024, 8:00 PM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

ADOT honors late engineer who helped create tunnel near downtown Phoenix. ADOT honors late engineer who helped create tunnel near downtown Phoenix. ADOT honors late engineer who helped create tunnel near downtown Phoenix. ADOT honors late engineer who helped create tunnel near downtown Phoenix. ADOT honors late engineer who helped create tunnel near downtown Phoenix. ADOT honors late engineer who helped create tunnel near downtown Phoenix. ADOT honors late engineer who helped create tunnel near downtown Phoenix.

PHOENIX — The Interstate 10 Deck Park Tunnel near downtown Phoenix was dedicated on Tuesday to a late Arizona Department of Transportation civil engineer tasked with managing its development, officials said.

The dedication for Dean Lindsey took place above the I-10 tunnel at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix, with ADOT officials, former colleagues and Lindsey’s family in attendance.

As part of the dedication, signs that read “Dean Lindsey Memorial Tunnel” were placed outside each tunnel entrance, as well as through a plaque in the park.

“Dean Lindsey had a reputation for bringing people together during the design work that allowed I-10 and Hance Park to become realities in the downtown Phoenix area more than 30 years ago,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“He was a key architect of the early Valley freeway program, and I’m sure he’d want to share this dedication with those who worked beside him.”

Here’s more of what Lindsey did for the Interstate 10 tunnel in Phoenix

Lindsey oversaw the development of I-10’s downtown-area segments in the 1970s and ’80s. The Deck Park Tunnel opened for public use in August 1990.

The late engineer, who started working for ADOT in 1974, retired in 2006 and died in 2023.

“You can’t overstate the work that Dean put into the Papago Freeway,” Mickelson said in the release.

“There were times he was working seven days a week. He was wonderful with people, which was important at a time when planning that section of I-10 was politically charged. He was the right man to lead the planning and design processes for the tunnel project, the I-17 Stack interchange and the I-10 connections with State Route 51.”

Lindsey’s daughter Laura Felten said her father loved his work at ADOT and was often proud as he looked back in his career.

“He had many stories about the accomplishments, the camaraderie with coworkers and the problem solving required to deliver projects,” Felten said. “Whenever our family drives through the Deck Park Tunnel, we call it ‘PaPa’s Tunnel.’ We are so honored that it now bears his name.”

The naming of the tunnel was approved by the Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Bridge being built in northern Arizona after 3 children died in area...

Associated Press

Bridge being built in northern Arizona almost 5 years after 3 children died in Tonto Creek

In a Wednesday announcement, Gila County officials said a bridge being built in northern Arizona after three children died in area.

5 hours ago

Ex-University of Arizona grad student accused of killing professor...

Associated Press

Trial begins for ex-University of Arizona grad student accused of killing professor in 2022

The trial for an ex-University of Arizona grad student accused of fatally shooting a professor in 2022 has officially begun.

6 hours ago

File photo Phoenix police vehicles behind yellow crime scene tape at night....

KTAR.com

Speed a factor in crash that killed 21-year-old motorcycle rider in Phoenix

Speed was a factor in a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

7 hours ago

The Chandler Police Department was involved in a shooting on May 8, 2024. (Chandler Police Photo)...

KTAR.com

3 Chandler Police officers on leave after suspect died in shooting

The Chandler Police Department was involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Images of I-17 Improvement Project rock blasting operations....

Kevin Stone

Rock blasting completed for I-17 Improvement Project north of metro Phoenix

Crews have completed rock blasting operations to clear the way for the expansion of Interstate 17 north of metro Phoenix.

10 hours ago

Man accused in fatal Phoenix crash from September 2023....

KTAR.com

Man arrested nearly 8 months after Phoenix crash that killed a woman

A man was arrested on Tuesday nearly eight months after a fatal Phoenix crash that killed a woman, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Interstate 10 tunnel near downtown Phoenix dedicated to late ADOT engineer