ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: Paula Pedene discusses VA scandals, helping veterans

May 8, 2024, 4:15 AM

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


PHOENIX — On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I sit down with Paula Pedene.

If you’re a veteran, you are probably familiar with Mrs. Pedene. She is a Navy veteran and worked for the Phoenix VA for decades. She was a central part of two separate whistleblower cases at the VA.

The best known case was the falsification of patient care documents when the VA was reporting that patients were getting care much faster than they actually were.

Paula shares her story of being stripped of her job, office, cell phone and even her VA email address. She was eventually vindicated, and the leaders of the VA were held accountable.

Her story is compelling. I hope you enjoy it.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023, has had more than 20 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey.

