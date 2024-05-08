PHOENIX — On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I sit down with Paula Pedene.

If you’re a veteran, you are probably familiar with Mrs. Pedene. She is a Navy veteran and worked for the Phoenix VA for decades. She was a central part of two separate whistleblower cases at the VA.

The best known case was the falsification of patient care documents when the VA was reporting that patients were getting care much faster than they actually were.

Paula shares her story of being stripped of her job, office, cell phone and even her VA email address. She was eventually vindicated, and the leaders of the VA were held accountable.

Her story is compelling. I hope you enjoy it.

