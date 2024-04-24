Close
Amazing Arizonans: Kerry Muehlenbeck discusses her path to leading Arizona National Guard

Apr 24, 2024, 4:15 AM

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


In this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I have the privilege of talking with Arizona’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck.

The adjutant general commands both the Army National Guard and the Air Guard in the state.

Muehlenbeck was a great athlete from high school to college, eventually playing for the Army on the national softball team.

She is a professor at heart and loves teaching.

We talk about her unlikely path to command and her love for the people she commands and serves with. She is down to earth, intelligent and a great leader.

I think after this podcast you’ll admire her as much as I do.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023, has had more than 20 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

