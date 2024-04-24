In this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I have the privilege of talking with Arizona’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck.

The adjutant general commands both the Army National Guard and the Air Guard in the state.

Muehlenbeck was a great athlete from high school to college, eventually playing for the Army on the national softball team.

She is a professor at heart and loves teaching.

We talk about her unlikely path to command and her love for the people she commands and serves with. She is down to earth, intelligent and a great leader.

I think after this podcast you’ll admire her as much as I do.

