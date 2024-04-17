PHOENIX — On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I have a great conversation with CEO of the Arizona Cardinals, Michael Bidwill.

Most people know him for his time with the Cardinals. What most people don’t know is that Michael was a federal prosecutor before taking over the team from his father. Hearing the story of what led him to a life in public service is fascinating.

Of course, we talk Cardinals football. We discuss the amazing players, the run to a Super Bowl and some of the great players such as Larry Fitzgerald, Pat Tillman, Ron Wolfley and others.

One of the most compelling moments was when we talked about Tillman and the legacy he left in the organization. He told me an incredible story of service and that Pat wasn’t the first Cardinal to service his country in combat. You’re gonna LOVE that story.

Bidwill has so many interesting stories and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.

