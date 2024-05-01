PHOENIX — In this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I have a conversation with Kirk Nurmi.

Kirk is best known for being the attorney for convicted murderer Jodi Arias. But his life after defending Arias is truly remarkable.

I met Kirk because I (like many people) assumed that he came up with the defense strategy for Arias.

After watching a documentary about the case, I realized that I was wrong and had Kirk as a guest on my show to apologize.

His book “Trapped With Ms. Arias” tells a harrowing story. He believes that the stress of that trial caused him to develop cancer.

His story of beating cancer and reclaiming his life is truly inspirational. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

