ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: Attorney for Jodi Arias shares story of how he reclaimed his life

May 1, 2024, 4:25 AM

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


PHOENIX — In this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I have a conversation with Kirk Nurmi.

Kirk is best known for being the attorney for convicted murderer Jodi Arias. But his life after defending Arias is truly remarkable.

I met Kirk because I (like many people) assumed that he came up with the defense strategy for Arias.

After watching a documentary about the case, I realized that I was wrong and had Kirk as a guest on my show to apologize.

His book “Trapped With Ms. Arias” tells a harrowing story. He believes that the stress of that trial caused him to develop cancer.

His story of beating cancer and reclaiming his life is truly inspirational. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023, has had more than 20 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

