Cinco de Mayo weekend is over: Arizona DUI statistics from 2024...

PHOENIX — This Cinco de Mayo weekend, more Arizonans were arrested for driving under the influence than during last year’s festivities.

Data from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said the total number of DUI arrests this year was 323. That’s higher than the 304 last year — but not as bad as the total DUI arrests of 334 in 2022.

Celebrators soured the state’s performance by raising the total number of extreme DUI cases from last year’s number.

In 2023, there were 49 extreme DUI cases. Authorities use the term extreme when a driver’s blood alcohol content (BAC) is over 0.15%.

This year, there were 72 extreme DUI cases.

Last year, the average known BAC was 0.143% while it was 0.15% this year.

Additionally, there was a spike in criminal speed citations.

Arizona authorities issued 150 criminal speed citations this year, a jump from the 136 in 2023 and the 141 in 2022.

Arizonan drivers improved in a few different ways, though

However, there were fewer civil speed citations issued this year. Officers gave out 1,827 this year. Compare that to 2,306 in 2023 and 1,840 in 2022.

Not only that, but Arizonans were also less distracted while hitting the roadways after celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

There were 66 distracted driving citations in 2024, which represented a steady fall over the past two years. In 2023, 98 distracted driving citations were issued; the year before, there were 121.

Drivers also were better about restraining their children while zipping down the freeways.

There were only 26 child restraint citations, while there were 30 last year and 32 the year before.

Arizonans were also better about strapping themselves in before driving. Officials issued 171 seat belt citations, while they issued 210 in 2023 and 236 in 2022.

This year also saw the smallest amount of DUI drug arrests in the past two years, with 69. Last year, there were 82, while two years ago, there were 90 DUI drug arrests across Arizona.

Total traffic stops in Arizona over Cinco de Mayo weekend

Authorities said there were 6,671 traffic stops during the holiday weekend this year. It’s a steady drop compared to the past two years. In 2023, there were 7,640 traffic stops over the Cinco de Mayo weekend, while in 2022, there were 8,341.

However, the drop in total traffic stops may be connected to the smaller amount of participating officers this year. In 2024, there were 274 fewer deputies and officers than in 2023.

