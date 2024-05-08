Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

More Arizonans were arrested for DUIs over Cinco de Mayo weekend this year than in 2023

May 8, 2024, 4:05 AM

Cinco de Mayo weekend is over: Arizona DUI statistics from 2024...

There were 6,671 total traffic stops from May 3-5 this year, authorities said. (Photos: Pexels, Arizona Department of Transportation)

(Photos: Pexels, Arizona Department of Transportation)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — This Cinco de Mayo weekend, more Arizonans were arrested for driving under the influence than during last year’s festivities.

Data from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said the total number of DUI arrests this year was 323. That’s higher than the 304 last year — but not as bad as the total DUI arrests of 334 in 2022.

Celebrators soured the state’s performance by raising the total number of extreme DUI cases from last year’s number.

In 2023, there were 49 extreme DUI cases. Authorities use the term extreme when a driver’s blood alcohol content (BAC) is over 0.15%.

RELATED STORIES

This year, there were 72 extreme DUI cases.

Last year, the average known BAC was 0.143% while it was 0.15% this year.

Additionally, there was a spike in criminal speed citations.

Arizona authorities issued 150 criminal speed citations this year, a jump from the 136 in 2023 and the 141 in 2022.

Arizonan drivers improved in a few different ways, though

However, there were fewer civil speed citations issued this year. Officers gave out 1,827 this year. Compare that to 2,306 in 2023 and 1,840 in 2022.

Not only that, but Arizonans were also less distracted while hitting the roadways after celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

There were 66 distracted driving citations in 2024, which represented a steady fall over the past two years. In 2023, 98 distracted driving citations were issued; the year before, there were 121.

Drivers also were better about restraining their children while zipping down the freeways.

There were only 26 child restraint citations, while there were 30 last year and 32 the year before.

Arizonans were also better about strapping themselves in before driving. Officials issued 171 seat belt citations, while they issued 210 in 2023 and 236 in 2022.

This year also saw the smallest amount of DUI drug arrests in the past two years, with 69. Last year, there were 82, while two years ago, there were 90 DUI drug arrests across Arizona.

Total traffic stops in Arizona over Cinco de Mayo weekend

Authorities said there were 6,671 traffic stops during the holiday weekend this year. It’s a steady drop compared to the past two years. In 2023, there were 7,640 traffic stops over the Cinco de Mayo weekend, while in 2022, there were 8,341.

However, the drop in total traffic stops may be connected to the smaller amount of participating officers this year. In 2024, there were 274 fewer deputies and officers than in 2023.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

STOPIT plan to protect students from fentanyl...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona Department of Education unveils new plan to protect students from fentanyl

A new task force from the Arizona Department of Education called STOPIT is designed to fight fentanyl in schools.

22 minutes ago

Split panel image showing the cover of “Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks” on the left...

Kevin Stone

Joey Maggiore, chef behind Valley’s Hash Kitchen restaurants, writes ‘Brunch King’ cookbook

Joey Maggiore, the chef behind the Valley's popular Hash Kitchen brunch spots, is coming out with his first cookbook.

32 minutes ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Paula Pedene discusses VA scandals, helping veterans

Navy veteran and former longtime VA employee Paula Pedene discusses VA scandals and helping veterans on this week's Amazing Arizonans.

42 minutes ago

Gilbert Police gets $2.3 million in contingency cash from council...

KTAR.com

Gilbert Town Council approves police department’s request for $2.3 million to fix budget issues

After hearing that the Gilbert Police Department exceeded its budget by over $2 million, town leaders granted a contingency on Tuesday.

7 hours ago

missing 81-year-old woman...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Tuesday evening to help find a missing 81-year-old woman.

8 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

More Arizonans were arrested for DUIs over Cinco de Mayo weekend this year than in 2023