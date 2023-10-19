PHOENIX – Arizona residents have a new option for keeping a digital version of their driver’s license or state identification card on their cellphones.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that digital IDs can now be stored in Google Wallet, an app for Android devices.

ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division has been at forefront providing digital ID methods. The state started offering mobile driver’s licenses in 2021 and added the Apple Wallet option in 2022.

“Arizona is proud to again be one of the first states to give our residents the choice to add their ID to Google Wallet,” Eric Jorgensen said, MVD director, said in a press release. “We continue to seek out opportunities for products and services that provide Arizonans convenience, security and privacy.”

How can digital Arizona ID cards be used?

The Google Wallet and Apple Wallet IDs are valid for security checkpoints at select airports, including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Bluetooth must be turned on to use the feature.

Arizonans should still carry their physical ID cards for other uses.

