Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley Metro hosting town halls to inform riders about new Smart Fare system

May 3, 2024, 4:15 AM

Smart Fare town halls: Valley Metro to teach riders about resources...

Want to find out how Valley Metro's new fare system works? Attend one of 15 town halls. (Facebook Photo/Valley Metro)

(Facebook Photo/Valley Metro)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Valley Metro is holding a series of town halls over the coming weeks so community members can learn about the new fare system called Smart Fare.

Fifteen in-person town halls are scheduled throughout the Valley. Participants are eligible to ask questions and apply for reduced fares.

The town halls are part of Valley Metro’s Fare Technology Modernization project. It will give riders the option to purchase their fares on their smartphone or through a reloadable fare card.

RELATED STORIES

To prepare for the transition to the new Smart Fare system, Valley Metro began installing new fare machines at its light rail stations across the metro Phoenix area in April.

When and where are the Smart Fare town halls?

The first town hall was held on Wednesday. The next town hall will be held on Friday from 6-9 p.m. in Peoria at Mesquite District ParkFest.

A full list of times and locations is available online.

However, those who can’t attend town halls in person can livestream the events.

How does the new Valley Metro fare system work?

With the new fare system, riders can essentially use the Valley Metro app to buy for fare ahead of time. The account-based system lets riders add funds to their accounts. They can buy fare on their phones or through a reloadable fare card. Using one of the new fare machines throughout the Valley, riders can scan or tap the fare on their phone.

In addition, riders will be able to view transaction history, view account balances and more.

Each station will keep at least one existing machine for riders to use until the new system rollout is complete. The new machines will not be used until later this year.

Valley Metro will also put an end to the current paper tickets with magnetic stripes.

Those paying the full fare will continue to be charged $4 per day, $20 per week or $64 per month. A one-ride fare will also continue to be available.

Riders who have access to specialty pass programs, such as Platinum Pass, ADA Platinum Pass and school passes, will receive a new card that can be used on the new machines.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Woman accused of manslaughter after fatal crash with motorcyclist....

KTAR.com

Woman who was allegedly impaired arrested after fatal crash with motorcyclist in Phoenix

A woman believed to be under the influence of drugs was arrested after a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

34 minutes ago

North Rim...

Nick Borgia

North Rim of Grand Canyon set to reopen for 2024 season

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open on Sunday, May 15 at 6 a.m. officials announced Wednesday.

2 hours ago

Vineyard Towne Center...

Nick Borgia

Vestar announces Phase 2 groundbreaking for Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek

Vestar announced that it will break ground on Phase 2 of construction for Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek on May 20.

2 hours ago

Avondale Fiesta 2024: What to expect from Saturday event...

Serena O'Sullivan

Avondale Fiesta returns Saturday to kick off Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Can't wait for Sunday's Cinco de Mayo celebrations? Practice your salsa moves early at Avondale Fiesta 2024, which takes place on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Electric vehicles are on display at an Electrify Expo festival...

KTAR.com

Electrify Expo, a 2-day electric vehicle festival, is pulling into Glendale this weekend

Electrify Expo, which bills itself as the world's largest electric vehicle festival, is speeding into Glendale this weekend for the first time.

10 hours ago

File phot of a Mesa police SUV. A suspect shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa was pronounce...

KTAR.com

Suspect dies after getting shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa

A suspect shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Valley Metro hosting town halls to inform riders about new Smart Fare system