Smart Fare town halls: Valley Metro to teach riders about resources...

PHOENIX — Valley Metro is holding a series of town halls over the coming weeks so community members can learn about the new fare system called Smart Fare.

Fifteen in-person town halls are scheduled throughout the Valley. Participants are eligible to ask questions and apply for reduced fares.

The town halls are part of Valley Metro’s Fare Technology Modernization project. It will give riders the option to purchase their fares on their smartphone or through a reloadable fare card.

To prepare for the transition to the new Smart Fare system, Valley Metro began installing new fare machines at its light rail stations across the metro Phoenix area in April.

When and where are the Smart Fare town halls?

The first town hall was held on Wednesday. The next town hall will be held on Friday from 6-9 p.m. in Peoria at Mesquite District ParkFest.

A full list of times and locations is available online.

However, those who can’t attend town halls in person can livestream the events.

How does the new Valley Metro fare system work?

With the new fare system, riders can essentially use the Valley Metro app to buy for fare ahead of time. The account-based system lets riders add funds to their accounts. They can buy fare on their phones or through a reloadable fare card. Using one of the new fare machines throughout the Valley, riders can scan or tap the fare on their phone.

In addition, riders will be able to view transaction history, view account balances and more.

Each station will keep at least one existing machine for riders to use until the new system rollout is complete. The new machines will not be used until later this year.

Valley Metro will also put an end to the current paper tickets with magnetic stripes.

Those paying the full fare will continue to be charged $4 per day, $20 per week or $64 per month. A one-ride fare will also continue to be available.

Riders who have access to specialty pass programs, such as Platinum Pass, ADA Platinum Pass and school passes, will receive a new card that can be used on the new machines.

