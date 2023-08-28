Report shows Arizona tops the list for most confrontational drivers

PHOENIX — A new report is revealing disturbing trends about Arizona drivers.

Forbes Magazine surveyed 10,000 drivers across the country to determine which states had the most confrontational drivers.

Arizona led the country and was the second-worst for the percentage of drivers forced off the road, and fifth in the nation for having a driver exiting their vehicle to yell at another.

Also, the state ranks sixth for drivers who experience road rage very frequently in their home state and drivers who have been yelled at by another driver, according to the report.

Following the Grand Canyon State, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Virginia and Oklahoma rounded the Top 5.

To report their findings, the study used nine metrics that reflect road rage.

The survey participants reported drivers doing the following:

Forced them off the road.

Exited vehicle to yell at or fight with them.

Experienced road rage frequently from other drivers in their home state.

Blocked them from changing lanes.

Cut them off on purpose.

Tailgated their car.

Yelled, insulted, cursed at them or made threats.

Honked at them in furstration.

Made rude or offensive gestures at them.

How to handle road rage drivers?

The first thing a driver should do is make an effort to get out of the aggressive driver’s way, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Don’t challenge them by speeding up or attempting to hold your own in their travel lane.

DPS said eye contact can enrage the driver so avoid it.

Ignore gestures from the other driver and refuse to return them.

Pull over to a safe location and call 911 or have a passenger call.

How can drivers avoid getting road rage?

Drivers who get worked up can do several things to reduce the feelings of road rage, according to I Drive Safely:

Motorists should set themselves up for success by having directions to your destination, plenty of travel time and a relaxing playlist.

Identify your triggers, for example, a rising heart rate, muscles tensing or suddenly feeling warm is an indicator of stress response kicking in, according to I Drive Safely.

Deep breathing and distracting yourself with positive thoughts can help drivers distress. If that doesn’t work, they recommend drivers pull themselves over to calm down.

Identify your anger issues and address them by talking to a therapist. Take a defensive driving course, A survey done by I Drive Safely found 72% of people who experienced road rage changed their behaviors.

