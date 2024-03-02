Close
Report lists Phoenix, Tucson among U.S. cities with worst drivers

Mar 2, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:26 pm

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 near State Route 347 south of metro Phoenix...

A crash near Interstate 10 tied up traffic in the south Valley during the morning commute Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Buckle your seatbelts a little tighter Arizonans.

Two Arizona cities have landed in the top 10 of a ranking of cities with the worst drivers in the nation.

Phoenix ranked eighth in the report, released by Forbes Advisor. Tucson placed fourth.

According to Forbes Advisor, its team performed a thorough analysis of five metrics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to create its report and compared the 50 most populated U.S. cities across five key metrics.

Per the report, Phoenix has the 10th highest number of fatal car accidents involving speeding, 11th highest for the total number of fatal car accidents and 11th highest for the number of people killed in fatal crashes.

Tucson ranks fourth highest for the total number of fatal car accidents, fourth highest for the number of people killed in fatal crashes and has the sixth highest number of fatal car accidents involving speeding.

Albuquerque, N.M., topped the list of cities with the worst drivers, followed by 2. Memphis, Tenn.; 3. Detroit, Mich.; 4. Tucson; and 5. Kansas City, Mo.

