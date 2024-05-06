Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 Arizona lottery players combined to win $70,000 in Powerball, Mega Millions

May 6, 2024, 4:00 PM

A person wearing flashy rings and a watch fans out a big stack of cash bills....

Arizona lottery players had a lucrative weekend. (Unsplash Photo)

(Unsplash Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Three Arizona players combined to win $70,000 over the weekend in the nation’s two major multistate lottery games, officials announced Monday.

A Powerball ticket sold at the Circle K at Deer Valley Road and 83rd Avenue in Peoria won $50,000 for its purchaser. It matched four of the five white numbers in Saturday’s drawing – 14, 20, 23, 53 and 69 – plus the red Powerball of 4.

A day earlier, two Arizona tickets each won $10,000 in Mega Millions by matching four of the white numbers – 6, 13, 15, 53, 56 — plus the gold Mega Ball of 11.

The Mega Millions tickets were purchased from the QuikTrip on Avondale Boulevard south of Van Buren Street in Avondale and the Maverik gas station on Tangerine Road near Interstate 10 in Marana.

RELATED STORIES

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

How large are the jackpots for Powerball, Mega Millions?

The jackpots in both multistate lottery games went unclaimed. The next Powerball drawing is Monday night, with a top prize of an estimated $214 million. The Mega Millions jackpot will be approximately $306 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.

Tickets for both games, which cost $2 per entry, are sold at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state.

Powerball and Mega Millions are sanctioned in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights, and Mega Millions is played Tuesdays and Fridays.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in more than 290 million, and the chances are even slimmer at 1 in more than 300 million for Mega Millions.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Man in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix on Sunday...

KTAR.com

Phoenix shooting after argument leaves man in critical condition

An unnamed man in his late 30s is in critical condition as of Monday after being shot in Phoenix on Sunday night, according to police.

1 hour ago

A Silver Alert for Santiago Patino Jimenez was canceled May 6, 2024, after he was located....

KTAR.com

Subject of Silver Alert back home in Phoenix after being located at hospital

The subject of a recent Silver Alert was back home in Phoenix on Monday after being located at a hospital, authorities said.

2 hours ago

ATV crash northeast of Phoenix left 1 man dead and another injured....

KTAR.com

1 dead, another injured after ATV crash northeast of Phoenix

A man is dead and another is injured after a crash involving an ATV northeast of Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reacting to Hamas potential ceasefire agreement

Mike Broomhead shares his thoughts on Hamas agreeing to a potential ceasefire. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

The body of a man was found in northwestern Arizona....

KTAR.com

Body found in northwestern Arizona believed to be man who went missing in 2021

Authorities believe they've found the body of a man who'd been missing for over three years in northwestern Arizona, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Two photos from the Horse Fire northeast of metro Phoenix, nighttime at left and daytime at right....

KTAR.com

Crews working to protect assets from Horse Fire northeast of metro Phoenix

Crews continued working Monday to protect assets from the Horse Fire, a wildfire northeast of metro Phoenix, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

3 Arizona lottery players combined to win $70,000 in Powerball, Mega Millions