PHOENIX – Three Arizona players combined to win $70,000 over the weekend in the nation’s two major multistate lottery games, officials announced Monday.

A Powerball ticket sold at the Circle K at Deer Valley Road and 83rd Avenue in Peoria won $50,000 for its purchaser. It matched four of the five white numbers in Saturday’s drawing – 14, 20, 23, 53 and 69 – plus the red Powerball of 4.

A day earlier, two Arizona tickets each won $10,000 in Mega Millions by matching four of the white numbers – 6, 13, 15, 53, 56 — plus the gold Mega Ball of 11.

The Mega Millions tickets were purchased from the QuikTrip on Avondale Boulevard south of Van Buren Street in Avondale and the Maverik gas station on Tangerine Road near Interstate 10 in Marana.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

How large are the jackpots for Powerball, Mega Millions?

The jackpots in both multistate lottery games went unclaimed. The next Powerball drawing is Monday night, with a top prize of an estimated $214 million. The Mega Millions jackpot will be approximately $306 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.

Tickets for both games, which cost $2 per entry, are sold at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state.

Powerball and Mega Millions are sanctioned in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights, and Mega Millions is played Tuesdays and Fridays.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in more than 290 million, and the chances are even slimmer at 1 in more than 300 million for Mega Millions.

